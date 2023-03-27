We're raising funds to build a sustainable community garden that will provide fresh produce and green space for everyone in our community.





This garden will be a shared space where people can grow and access fresh vegetables and herbs, while also creating a green area for the neighborhood to enjoy. By establishing this garden, we're investing in our community's health, connection, and access to nutritious food.





Your support will help us get this garden started and thriving. Thank you for standing with us as we grow something meaningful together.