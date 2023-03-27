Build a House of God: Help Us Build Our New Church

We are the Philippine Ecumenical Christian Church based in Gingoog City, Mindanao, Philippines. Since our founding in 1993, our church has been a place of faith, unity, and hope for our community. For over three decades, we have stood strong serving, praying, and supporting one another through life’s challenges. Today, we are facing one of our greatest trials.





The land where our church currently stands was generously donated many years ago. Unfortunately, due to the lack of proper documentation and the loss of the original agreement, we are unable to legally prove ownership. The property now has a new owner, and we have been asked to find another land for our church. With heavy hearts, we are now seeking to purchase a new piece of land and build a new church, a new home where our congregation can continue to gather, worship, and grow in faith.





We humbly ask for your help. Any amount, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping us secure a new place of worship. Your generosity will not only help us rebuild a physical structure but also preserve a spiritual home that has touched many lives for generations.





Your support will become the foundation of our new beginning. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and compassion. May you be blessed abundantly for helping us continue our mission.



