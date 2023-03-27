Build a Dormitory for Our Boys

United Hope International is an orphanage and school in Kenya caring for over 75 children of all ages. Our current accommodations have become too small, the children often have to double or triple up in their beds when everyone is home from school.





We are raising funds to build a dormitory for the boys so that each child has a safe, comfortable place to sleep and rest. Your support will help us provide the space and stability these children need and deserve.





Thank you for standing with United Hope International and the children in our care.