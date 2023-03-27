Bug Point Farms

Well guys its Tbear (Todd) here seems we are in a little bit of a pinch here on the farm, And I am very afraid I do not have the money for feed for my animals. I have been down with medical problems for awhile and have to wait till April of 2027 for reevaluation for treatment and mama bear

(my wife) is tied up in legalese trying to get disability and a separate case against the company that caused it. Hoping by February 1 to have things back on track. We have used our savings to keep things going and can cover household bills. But alfalfa bails are up to 250 dollars a piece. and the winter bird feed bill is 200 for winter. I am hoping and God willing looking for help to buy feed for the winter. So if you are able to and want to help. I am asking for 1300 to 1500 So that I can buy 6 bails of alfalfa and poultry feed for our birds. Thank you and God bless you.