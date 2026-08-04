"Buddy" Scott Odam - Medical Fundraiser

"Buddy" (Scott Alan) Odam, - a resident of Sherman, Texas - entered hospice on 7-15-26 with stage 4 cancer diagnosis. In the past 18 months, this cancer has acted strangely. It has gone into remission, flared up with a large chest tumor that disappeared then agressively spread up his spine. After undergoing only one round of chemo-therapy and multiple radiation treatments, Buddy is determined to fight this illness using treatments that will help and not harm his body. This fundraiser will allow him to get on a medically prescribed alternative protocol using professionally administered IV high doses of ozone/vitamin C, peptides, vitamins and beneficial fluids. The administering doctor/clinic have successfully treated clients but these intense treatments are expensive. Even though the cancer has metastacized and recently paralyzed his legs, Buddy has good energy/appetite, is alert and engaged in his recovery . Time is of the essence. He also has miscellaneous other needs to create ease and comfort during this difficult time. Please contribute any amount you can and join us in believing and praying for his total healing.