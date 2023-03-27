Buddy needs dental care please help.

My daughter's dog Buddy needs dental care, and I'm reaching out for help covering the vet bills. Right now, I'm supporting my two daughters' housing and car expenses on a minimum wage budget, and with tips being low at the restaurant where I work, veterinary costs are out of reach.





He was adopted from Scraps after surviving Texas flooding when he was a year old, he ran all the way to Spokane and spent a year and a half in the shelter before we brought him home. He loves to run, and he's such a big part of our lives.





His dental health needs serious help right now, and the vet bills are more than I can manage on my own. Thank you for standing with us.