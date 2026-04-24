Brutally beaten up by thugs #MAGA

My name is Kevin, and I have been in the hospital for the past few weeks fighting to recover after I was brutally attacked. The individuals responsible for the attack have been arrested. I was wearing my Make America Great Again shirt at the time, and this incident has left me with significant pain, injuries, and ongoing problems with my joints and mobility.

My recovery has been extremely difficult, both physically and financially. Being hospitalized and unable to continue with my normal daily life has created medical expenses and other unexpected costs that I am struggling to manage. I still have a long road to recovery ahead of me, including follow-up medical care and treatment.

I am also hoping to pursue legal action against those responsible and hold them accountable for what happened. Unfortunately, medical and legal expenses can quickly become overwhelming.

I am asking for help during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much and will go toward my medical expenses, recovery costs, and other necessary expenses while I work toward getting back on my feet.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also be greatly appreciated. Thank you to everyone who has offered support, prayers, and encouragement. Every bit of support helps. My friend will collect the funds for me at this moment her name is Rebecca .



