Brittany's long road Recovery

My name is Brittany I’m 34. Four months ago, I was in a severe crash involving an RV at 80 miles an hour. I was airlifted from the scene, spent four months in a coma, and woke up to 12 surgeries and 19 blood transfusions behind me. When I opened my eyes, everything had changed.





My children were separated and living in different places. I lost my car and my home. I was told there was no charity bed available for rehab, so I've been facing this recovery without the support I hoped for.





My doctor says it will be nine months before I can even try to learn to walk on my own. I don't have medical insurance, and I still need more surgeries as I continue this long recovery.





Four months ago, my children's dad was in a head-on collision. He didn't survive. Now my kids only have me.





I'm raising funds to help cover the costs of my ongoing medical care, to bring my children back together, and to rebuild a home and life for us. Thank you for standing with us.