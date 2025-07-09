HelpMeBuildMyDreamToday

Hello, my name is Elder.

For 33 years I have worked tirelessly, day after day, with the hope of one day owning my own home. I have given all my effort, sacrificing time and energy, but life has been tough and I still haven’t reached that dream.

Today I turn to this campaign because I believe in the kindness of people and in the help of God. With the support of generous hearts, I know I can get closer to the goal I’ve been chasing for so long: having a safe and dignified place to call home.

Every contribution, big or small, is a step toward making this dream come true. And every person who supports me becomes part of this story of perseverance and hope.

🙏 How You Can Help

• By donating, you directly support my lifelong effort to achieve stability.

• By sharing this campaign, you help more people discover my story.

With faith and gratitude, I trust that together we can make this dream a reality. May God bless everyone who takes a moment to read my story and lend a hand.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you.Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you.