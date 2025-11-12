Bringing Zachary Home

My son Zachary died at 37 years old in California. He suffered from diabetes for many years, he had multiple surgeries and amputations, and his body, mind, and heart just gave in to the disease.





I'm on disability and can't afford to bring him home to Missouri. The cremation and transportation will cost around $3,000. Our family is small, and no one else can help.





This has been an unbearable year. I lost my youngest son in April, just 132 days before Zachary. I'm in shambles, and I hate asking for help again, but I really need it now.





Zachary was a free spirit, every town and state was his playground, and wherever he laid his head was home. He had such a good side; he was fun to be around. He loved dogs and cats, and he was a Magic card game pro. He was intelligent and had a great love for his brothers, nephews, and sister. Life sent him many twists and turns, but his condition and frail body were just done.





He's laying in a cold morgue alone. Please help me bring my boy home.