Bringing Tjiekie and Antwan Home from South Africa

After six months of rebuilding our lives in America, we are finally so close to bringing our two beloved dogs, Tjiekie and Antwan, home from South Africa. Their flights are booked for next week.





I have worked and saved every paycheck toward their journey. But unexpected veterinary costs for Anton's breathing problems, along with vaccinations, customs, paperwork, and other requirements, have left us with a financial shortfall.





Tjiekie and Antwan are not just pets, they are part of our family. We promised we would never leave them behind, and we're determined to keep that promise. Your donation or share would mean everything to us as we bring them home.