Bringing the Hope of Jesus to Mexico

Partner With Our Church Team! 8 missionaries, 1 mission of love.

The religious observance that God the Father considers pure and faultless is this: to care for orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being contaminated by the world.

James1:27

This upcoming December, a dedicated team of 8 from our church is stepping out to serve. We are heading to Mexico for a short-term mission outreach ...4-5 days ....focused on serving local orphanages, sharing the love of Christ, and supporting vital ministry projects on the ground.

To get our team where they are needed most, each member must raise $1,200.00.

What Your Gift Covers:

Safe Transport: Round-trip travel and essential ground transit. Daily Needs: Secure lodging and food during the outreach. On-the-Ground Impact: Direct support for orphanage resources and local communities.

Your financial partnership will help send a servant's heart directly to children and families in need. Every single donation brings our team one step closer to making a lasting impact in Mexico.

Matthew 28:16-20

16 Now the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them. 17 And when they saw him they worshiped him, but some doubted. 18 And Jesus came and said to them, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.19 Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in [a] the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe doubted. 18 And Jesus came and said to them, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.19 Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in[a] the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age."











