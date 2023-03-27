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Bringing Our Life Home to Montenegro

Goal€6,500 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byValerija Dmitrijeva

Bringing Our Life Home to Montenegro

We are musicians who moved our entire life from the United States to Montenegro, carrying our dreams, our music equipment, and everything we owned.

After settling in Montenegro, we met a man who transported goods between Greece and Montenegro. He seemed kind, trustworthy — someone who wanted to help. He offered us a business partnership in Greece, and we believed him.We moved all our belongings — our music equipment, our personal items, our whole life — to Greece.

But when we arrived, he wasn’t there. He kept traveling from country to country doing his transportation job, and we waited for him for 1.5 months. During all that time, we had to live in Airbnb places, paying €50–70 per day just to have a roof over our heads. We spent all our savings on food, housing, and transportation, hoping the partnership would finally begin.It never did.

None of his promises were kept.

We were left alone in a foreign country, without support, without money, and without the life we had brought with us.We returned to Montenegro with nothing.

But all our belongings — our music equipment, our creative tools, our personal items — stayed in Greece.

Everything that represents our work, our passion, our future.And now, the same man who originally charged us one price for transportation suddenly told us we “are not friends anymore” and demanded extra money for the previous move, plus two more payments for bringing our belongings back to Montenegro.We are musicians, and right now we have no equipment, no tools, and none of the things we need to continue creating. Our entire life is stuck in Greece, and we simply cannot afford the transportation costs on our own.We are asking for help to bring our music equipment and personal belongings home.

Every contribution — even the smallest one — brings us closer to rebuilding our life and returning to our creative work.Thank you for reading our story.

Thank you for helping us bring our life back home.💛 

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