Please Help Bringing Our Baby to the USA

We are a family of five who arrived in the United States on January 12, 2026, as refugees. Our little dog Fudge stayed behind with my sister, but that arrangement was temporary, my sister is selling their house and moving in two months. We need to bring Fudge over before then or there is a sad 😞 reality we just can’t face, and we're asking for help to cover the costs for the plane ticket of getting her here safely. All medicals are already in place. She's part of our family, and we're desperate to have her with us again. Your support would mean so much to us as we work to reunite with her. She can’t go to a dog shelter.