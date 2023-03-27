Bringing My Husband Home

My name is Ashley. I'm a wife and mother of three, and I'm raising money to bring my husband home.





Two weeks ago, my husband accepted a job opportunity in Sacramento with his brother. It was a chance we'd prayed for during hard times, especially after his father passed away in February and they hadn't seen each other in years. We believed it was the right decision.





But everything fell apart. In an unfamiliar city with no connections beyond his brother, my husband has spent nights in a park. His belongings were stolen; he has only his phone. My children and I need him home.





Right now, we're short and late on rent. I'm facing fear and anxiety as I figure out how to hold our family together. The funds I'm raising will help cover an airline ticket to bring him back and the shortage on our rent payment.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time. Your support would mean so much to our family.