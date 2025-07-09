Bring My Son Home So I Can Lay Him To Rest

This is the worst time of my life ,on the 24th of this month I got a call that my son was on life support yet no answers to why have yet to be given.He was on life support til the 27 the when they pulled the plug.As a parent it is unbearable to loose your child.My son was in Arkansas at time of his death and they want 4,000 to have him sent home on top of funeral cost.I have a hard time asking for help but my son was an amazing young man who deserves to be layed to rest where his family can visit and he can be at peace.All donations will be so very very appreciated by his whole family, your donation will go to bringing him home and if any extra it will go towards his burial.I want to say thank you ahead of time to everyone who feels it in your heart to donate.