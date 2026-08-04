Bring MAGA and Christianity to Egypt!!!

"Please donate to our campaign to restore MAGA values and Christianity in Egypt. Together we can change the country's future by supporting this movement. Every contribution brings us closer to our goal"

If you're able to help, your generosity can make a meaningful difference in someone's life. Thank you for standing with us and helping bring hope to families during difficult times.



Every donation, no matter the size, will help fund essential supplies, emergency assistance, and community outreach programs. We are committed to ensuring that every contribution is used responsibly and reaches those who need it most.



Across Egypt, many families are facing financial hardship and struggle to afford basic necessities such as food, clothing, medicine, and school supplies. Our goal is to provide practical support to those in need with compassion, dignity, and transparency.



Do you know that most christian families live in a place in Egypt called the pig farms, we want to uplift them and grant them the superior lives they deserve





Help Us Support Vulnerable Christian Families in Egypt Do