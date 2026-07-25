Brighter Days and Brighter Instrumentals

First I want to start off quoting the first thing I seen on this site. “Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.

Hebrews 13:16.”





Thats exactly what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to share my music with the world. I heard that voice in my head that I need to release my music to the world and I feel so deeply it’s God. The same voice who gave me my son.





I have music I want to release but I don’t have proper equipment to mix and master it properly. I also don’t have the extras I need to sing properly..as in a microphone.





Im lacking what I need to do this.





I’ve raised $100 so far on people believing in me and I’m just trying to find more people to believe in my abilities because I chose to believe in Gods word on this that this is the right path for me. I just need help.



