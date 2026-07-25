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Bridging the Gap to My Next Chapter ❤️

Goal$5,800 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byDana Gayer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dana Gayer

Bridging the Gap to My Next Chapter ❤️

If you know me personally, you know asking for help doesn't come naturally to me. I'd much rather be the one helping someone else. But after some prayer, I've realized that sometimes humility also means allowing others to come alongside you when life takes an unexpected turn.


2026 has been one of the hardest years of my life. For those who know me, you know I'm usually the one rallying others, organizing, teaching, serving, and trying to help fix things for everyone else. Being on the other side of that has been incredibly humbling.


Between a difficult personal situation and the toll it took on my mental health, I reached a point where I knew I couldn't push through anymore. On the recommendation of my doctor, I made the difficult decision to follow her guidance and take a medical leave so I could focus on healing.


That wasn't an easy decision for me. I'm someone who prefers to keep pressing forward, but I knew I needed to listen to the professionals who have been walking this journey with me. Healing hasn't happened overnight, but little by little, I'm getting stronger, and for that I am incredibly grateful.


The first portion of my disability benefits was approved, allowing me the time and space to focus on recovery. As my leave continued, my employer continued paying me while the second portion of my claim was under review. Unfortunately, I've now been informed that the insurance company is denying that portion of the claim. If that decision stands, I'll have to repay the wages my employer has already paid me while we waited for the review to be completed.


Between the possibility of repaying those wages, upcoming medical expenses, and my everyday bills, I'm facing a financial burden I simply wasn't prepared for.


At the same time, I've been doing everything I can to move forward. I'm believing the Father will open the right door, but I also believe He asks that I humble myself and ask for help while I continue to walk through this process. My goal of $5,800 represents approximately two months of essential living expenses while I continue navigating this unexpected financial setback and work toward the open door YHWH has for me to walk through.


More than anything, I would appreciate your prayers — for wisdom, peace, continued healing, and for the right opportunity to come at exactly the right time. 


If Abba places it on your heart to help financially, I would be incredibly grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, helps lighten the burden during this unexpected season. If you'd rather support my small business instead, I handcraft paracord Tzitzit at HolyFringes.com, and every order helps more than you know.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you pray, share this campaign, place an order, or contribute financially, I am deeply grateful for your kindness and generosity.


I don't know exactly what the next chapter looks like yet, but I do know Who is writing it, and I am trusting Him to lead the way.


I am beyond thankful to everyone who helps me bridge the gap.


Shalom & Blessings,

Dana

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