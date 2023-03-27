Bridging Hearts: Dominican Republic

I’m preparing for a special journey to the Dominican Republic in February 2027 to meet a 13-year-old child I’ve been blessed to sponsor since November 2023. This trip is about more than travel. It’s about turning a long-distance connection into a face-to-face relationship. It's about showing a child that the love and support they receive from their sponsor is personal and genuine.





I’m asking friends, family, and my faith community to prayerfully consider helping make this journey possible. Every contribution, large or small, will help with the expenses of the trip and bring me one step closer to making this special meeting happen.





The trip may also include a layover in Puerto Rico to visit relatives.





Thank you for being part of the journey!

Jim Bures

❤️✈️🌴