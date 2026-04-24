Bridge to Safety: Help Our Family Keep Our Home

We Have Until October 1 to Find Our Family a Home

We never imagined we would have to ask for help again.

In February 2025, my husband, Aaron, suffered two heart attacks and needed four stents in his heart. New employment benefit and leave paperwork took effect the day after his heart attack, while he was hospitalized and unable to complete it. Complications involving that paperwork, FMLA, and his medical leave ultimately contributed to the loss of his job.

We were suddenly trying to rebuild our lives while facing approximately $170,000 in medical debt.

That medical debt is not what we’re asking this fundraiser to pay. It’s simply part of how our family got here.

In June 2025, friends, family, and strangers helped us raise approximately $25,000 through GiveSendGo. That support helped our family of five relocate after the heart attacks and job loss and covered the enormous costs of moving and establishing our family somewhere new.

That fundraiser worked. It gave us somewhere safe to land and a chance to rebuild.

And we spent the next year doing exactly that.

We Thought We Were Almost Home

By November 2025, we had earned a $275,000 VA home-loan preapproval.

We initially continued looking for a home while discussions about purchasing Aaron’s father’s house developed. By March 2026, buying the home we were already living in became the plan.

The house needed repairs to meet VA requirements, most importantly a new roof. The roof was handled through an insurance claim that took approximately four months to complete.

While we waited for the insurance process and roof replacement, our original mortgage preapproval expired.

But we weren’t sitting still.

Using our tax refund and monthly income, we put approximately $20,000 toward necessary repairs and reducing debt.

We completely paid off our truck, eliminating a $950 monthly payment, and redirected that money toward our credit cards.

And despite occasionally needing to use credit for necessary repairs on the home we believed we were preparing to buy, we made real progress.

A year ago, we owed approximately $38,000 on $42,000 of available credit—more than 90% utilization.

Today, we owe approximately $27,000.

We reduced our credit-card debt by approximately $11,000 in one year.

Had our available limits remained at $42,000, that would have brought our utilization from over 90% down to approximately 64%—even while having to use credit at times for repairs.

Instead, during that same period, our credit-card companies reduced our combined limits from approximately $42,000 to $36,000.

That $6,000 reduction in available credit pushed our utilization back up.

So after paying off our truck, redirecting $950 a month toward debt, using our tax refund toward repairs and debt reduction, and reducing our actual card balances by $11,000, we are still sitting at approximately 75% utilization.

The debt was moving in the right direction. The available limits moved underneath us.

And now the home we spent months preparing to purchase is no longer an option.

We have been told we will receive written notice September 1 requiring us to leave by October 1.

We have three children—17, 8, and 4.

We have weeks to find them a home.

What We’re Asking For

We want to be completely transparent.

We are not asking anyone to pay off all of our debt.

We’re not asking anyone to pay the approximately $170,000 in medical debt.

We’re not even asking for our credit cards to be paid off.

Based on our current $36,000 in available credit, approximately $16,200 would reduce our utilization from 75% toward 30%.

We would still owe approximately $10,800.

That remaining debt is ours to pay.

Thirty percent utilization does not guarantee mortgage approval. Credit scores and VA underwriting depend on many factors. But lowering our utilization would remove one of the largest immediate financial obstacles we’re facing as we work toward qualifying again.

And we will continue doing what we’ve already been doing—paying down the remaining debt ourselves.

The other part of what we need is a short-term bridge to housing.

Because October 1 isn’t going to wait for our credit.

If we cannot qualify for another home quickly enough, we need to secure a rental or temporary housing for our children. That means deposits, first month’s rent, moving expenses, utilities, storage, and the unavoidable costs of relocating a family of five again.

We’re not asking for someone to erase our problems.

We’re asking for enough help to keep our children safely housed while we finish solving them.

Why We’re Asking Again

We know people helped us last year.

We don’t take that lightly.

To everyone who donated, shared, prayed for us, or helped our family then:

Your help was not wasted. You got us here.

It helped our family survive the aftermath of two heart attacks and a job loss. It helped us relocate and gave our children somewhere safe to land while we tried to rebuild.

Then we took that opportunity and kept going.

We earned a $275,000 VA home-loan preapproval.

We paid off our truck and eliminated a $950 monthly payment.

We redirected that money toward debt.

We reduced our credit-card balances by $11,000.

We used our tax refund and monthly income toward necessary repairs and debt reduction.

We worked on the house we believed would become our permanent home.

We genuinely believed we were almost there.

Instead, an insurance claim delayed the roof for four months, our original preapproval expired, our credit limits were reduced, the purchase of this home fell apart, and now the temporary home that gave us somewhere to rebuild is ending too.

We Need a Bridge, Not a Rescue

We’re still working.

We’re still paying our bills.

We’re still reducing our debt.

We’re still pursuing VA financing.

And we’re simultaneously looking for other housing because October 1 will arrive whether our credit is ready or not.

Aaron survived two heart attacks.

Our family survived the job loss and medical aftermath.

We moved. We rebuilt. We repaired. We paid off a vehicle. We reduced our credit-card debt by $11,000. We qualified for a mortgage once.

We haven’t stopped trying to get ourselves out of this.

But right now, we’re running out of the one thing we cannot earn more of:

Time.

Our children don’t need to understand heart attacks, FMLA paperwork, insurance claims, VA inspections, credit utilization, or mortgage underwriting.

They’re 17, 8, and 4.

They just need to know where they’re going to sleep on October 1.

That’s what we’re fighting for.

If you can donate, thank you. Every amount helps move us closer to stable housing.

If you can’t donate, please share our story. A share may put it in front of someone who can help.

And if you helped us last year, thank you for getting our family this far.

We’re asking for one more hand across the gap—not to rescue us, but to help us get our family home again.



