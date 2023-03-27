Breast Reduction Surgery for Health

I'm raising money for breast reduction surgery to help improve my quality of life. I have dealt with back, neck, and shoulder pain, for most of my life that has prevented me from not only enjoying life but being able to do basic everyday activities. Something as simple as bending over to pick something up has become something I dread doing due to lower back pain and issues standing back up. Buying shirts that completely cover my breast is another challenge. I have to wear 2 bras to support the massive weight of my breast (approximately the size 48DDD last time I was sized back in highschool almost 20 years and one child ago) and when I take the bras off to shower or get dressed the weight causes extreme pain in my armpits. I also have problems with breathing during sleep. Often experiencing dreams of suffocating and when I wake up people have told me that I snore extremely loudly and will go silent only to end up taking what has been described as a sudden extreme intake of much needed air. This surgery will help address these issues and make a real difference in how I feel day to day. Your support would mean so much to me and would help me be able to take back control of my life for the first time ever. Thank you for your time. Also I don't have any full body photos of myself really