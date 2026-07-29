BR Ministries

Encounter Him

Encounter Him are evangelistic, revival events, where we rent out a public venue to share the Gospel message of Jesus Christ to anybody and everybody. We believe that Jesus is coming back soon, so we want to reach as many people for God’s Kingdom as possible. We’re not interested in talking about denominational differences. That’s why we try and rent public venues that are neutral site, without any denominational biases. Instead, we are simply focused on giving the saving message of Jesus to as many people as possible.





Lifeblood Ministries

Lifeblood Ministries is a Bible centered ministry, focusing on bringing the Bible to life. We genuinely believe that God’s Word has the power to change people’s lives, but sometimes it can be difficult to read on a daily basis. So we are bringing the Bible to life, with high resolution images and 4K videos, that will stimulate the brain of both the young and old alike, causing them to want to know more about these Bible stories, and keeping them in God’s Word long term. These images and videos are guaranteed to stir up conversations within families and small groups alike, changing the lives of everyone who has access.