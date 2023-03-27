Books and Materials for Rural Schools

We're working in Ogbor Uvuru to engage children in reading and education. Many students in rural areas lack access to the basic resources they need to learn, books, writing materials, and school amenities that urban schools often take for granted.





This fundraiser will help us provide books and writing materials to local schools, giving children the chance to read, learn, and grow.





Your support will directly impact the students and schools we serve. Thank you for standing with us as we invest in the next generation.