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BONNIE AND CLYDES RESCUE STORY

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Panzinetti

BONNIE AND CLYDES RESCUE STORY

I have done street dog rescue for 9 years. I had a backer, a 501c3 but she has about gone broke. We had to scale back saving dogs. I'm still trying on my own. The last two I saved are Bonnie and Clyde. I had been tracking them for a good month. I was almost certain she'd had babies but couldn't find them. Then one day she brought them out and a shelter came and took them away and left them. I trapped them. Bonnie had 7 more babies in her when she was spayed. Thank God they were tiny and we had to send them back to Jesus 😢 Bonnie and Clyde had Ehrlichia (tick disease) and they both be ave heart worms. I also have three other dogs that are family now I rescued. No one wanted Bonnie and Clyde so I will keep them giving me a total of five permanent dogs. I was blessed with an acre of fenced land to move my RV on. Bonnie and Clyde had been in a horse stall for six months while I cared for them. Now we are all together. Unfortunately I have several issues I can't afford. We need a water line dug, PVC pipe, heart worm treatment, we need a covered porch as we have no shelter from the weather, we have to get a septic hole dug and a tank installed. Right now I have to transport our waste to a dump ground. I need lots of dog food, I need flea and HW prevention and three need a HW test. I will save them when I can but I'm on disability. I am 56 and my body is broken. I have severe chronic pain every single day. I deal with it. Back surgery was a big bust. I figure if Jesus could suffer then so can I! This money would help get us started off good and I will be able to recover from this move. I get $1,147 in disability a month and I have rent and a few other bills like everyone else. Right now I have a sixth dog that's about to go to a rescue as he needs help I can't afford. His teeth are bad. He had an owner and she passed. I got this dog for her and now he's back with me again and in bad shape. People that truly love and care for dogs want to save them but it's almost impound cause it's so expensive. I am gonna start a job I think I can handle in August that will give me an extra $800 in income a month. Hopefully it doesn't fall thru. Gods will! 🙏 It's an easy job. Sitting with an elderly lady and just keep her company. Perfect time to spread some Jesus as she likes to sit on the corner and wave at folks I hear. Anyway, someone told me about this group and suggest I try. I have zero shame in begging for God's creatures. I never ask for myself, it's always about the dogs. My name is Sarah Catherine Panzinetti on Facebook. If you look me up you will see everything I just told you. This is a lot of money and I hate begging, I really do but we really need help. I think we could get everything done if not almost all of it with $8K. The septic is $5k 😭

If you read this I thank you. If you feel led please help me make this happen. We have gone thru soooo much to get here for our earthly prize. It definitely has NOT come easy and obviously we still have mountains to move. I put I tad over 6k miles going nayand forth to care for them twice a day for six months. God blessed us with a place I can keep them furever but I a kick start! 🙏. Thank you!! 🐾 🐾

Oh,the picture I chose I Daniel. I believe he is the son of Bonnie and Clyde but without a DNA test I can't prove that. Daniel had severe mange and he was found.with two siblings both with broken jaws. They didn't make it and the vet said it was done intentionally 😡 I couldn't get a video to work but they are all over my FB.

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