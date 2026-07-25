Bones' Chicago

This is a film about the first female copy boy at the Chicago Tribune, Marion Purcelli, better known as Bones. Born in 1931, Bones was a trailblazer for the women's movement and remains an enigmatic, charming character with a thought-provoking voice. Working as the editor of the Tribune's Lifestyle magazine, she opened up the door for a whole generation of women in journalism, even though she didn't receive a college education.





What attracted me to making this film were the countless hours I spent in conversation with Bones', in which she could pull interesting topics from all over the world, covering a vast array of subjects like history, art, politics, and yes, even the french. How I've attempted to craft the narrative is as a portrait of her life. Both where she came from, what she's done in her life, but also who she is now, at the age of 95. I want to give everyone who watches this film the impression of what it feels like to spend a day sitting in one of Bones rocking chairs, enjoying the art of conversation.





I can best describe Bones as even keeled and determined. How else could someone flow seamlessly through 9 decades on this planet, if not for the makeup of their character. Bones represents a woman who knows her worth outside of the traditional way of life. Having never married or had any children of her own, she shows how in certain situations, that the less commonly taken path can be just as meaningful, if not more so than a traditional path.





All of the principal photography has been completed, and a final edit of the film is being finalized. Some of the things that still need completing are the music, sound recording, sound design, and festival submission fees, which I am estimating to cost upwards of $10,000. Any contributions are greatly appreciated, and would be recognized with a mention in the film credits, receiving access to at least three scenes that will not be included in the final cut of the film, and receiving updates on the project going forward via email.





Prayer is powerful, any contribution of prayer will always be incredibly valued and recognized for the importance that it has. If you'd like to follow along with the project, you can do so on this instagram page: @bonesfilmchicago





Lord bless you,

Josiah Lydon