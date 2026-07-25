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Blue's Battle: Save Our Frenchie Vet Bills

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAdrian Jefferson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adrian Jefferson

Blue's Battle: Save Our Frenchie Vet Bills

🌟🐾 **Help Us Save Blue's Leg!** 🐾🌟 Hey there, friends! I'm starting this campaign to help cover the vet bills for my young French bulldog Blu. 🙀 For those who know me or have seen our photos together on social media, you might remember that cute little face and playful pup we all adore. But here’s a story behind his current struggle... Blu has been limping for three months now, and it's absolutely heartbreaking. We've already paid out of pocket for X-rays (lots of them) because Blu is like my child – I want to make sure he gets the best care possible! 💔 But here’s where it takes a turn: we found out yesterday that Blu has something called a fox tail. It's this piece of tissue gone rogue, traveling from his foot up into what should be his calf area. 😿 And because of this unusual twist in his situation, the ultrasound suggested he needs surgery ASAP to remove it before it causes more damage. Now let me tell you about finances: we’ve spent a significant amount already on diagnostics, and with an estimate for the upcoming surgery being around $7000 (yes, I know that's steep), my heart sinks thinking of how much longer this might go if not adequately funded through crowdfunding. 🙏 I want to make it clear: Blu deserves every bit of help needed here so he can bounce back full-force and keep giving us those joyful moments we’re used to seeing in our Instagram stories or Facebook posts. 😊👍 That’s where you come in! I believe that together, through the kindness of hearts on this platform, we can make a significant difference for Blu's recovery. Your contribution isn’t just helping cover costs; it’s contributing to giving my beloved companion back his mobility and comfort. 🧡🐾 Remember: Every dollar counts! Please help us reach our goal of $7000 so that we can get through this challenging period with Blu, getting him the best care possible after all these months struggling with limping issues. 🙏❤️ Thank you for being a part of Blue's journey back to health and happiness! ✨🐾 #SaveBlue #FrenchBulldogLove

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