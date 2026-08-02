Blossoming 2026: Youth Evangelism & Leadership

The Upheld Church is raising funds for the 2026 Blossoming programme, a youth evangelism initiative designed to reach young people with the message of Christ and help them discover their purpose.





In a generation where young people face increasing social, emotional, academic and spiritual pressures, this programme aims to win souls, disciple believers, and raise leaders who can become positive influences in their families, schools, communities and society.





The ₦8 million in funding will help provide the necessary infrastructure, logistics, outreach materials, transportation, programme support and other requirements needed to deliver the programme effectively and extend its impact. Every contribution is an investment in people and purpose, in young people discovering their calling and becoming leaders in their communities.





Your support would mean so much to this work. Thank you for standing with The Upheld Church as we reach the next generation.