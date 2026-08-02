15days to eviction please help us keep our home

My name is Blessyn, and my family and I were given a 15-day eviction notice, which is now almost due. Due to unexpected financial challenges, we have been unable to raise our rent despite our best efforts.

I am humbly seeking urgent rent assistance to help us keep our home. Any support, no matter how small, will go directly toward rent. Your prayers and shares are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for standing with us in this critical moment.