Blessings for Tesa

My daughter Tesa is suffering from Lyme disease and multiple co-infections, along with mercury poisoning. Conventional medical care hasn't been helpful for her condition, so we've turned to unconventional treatments that offer real promise for her recovery. Unfortunately, these treatments aren't covered by insurance and are very costly.





We're raising funds to help keep Tesa's treatments going. Every donation will help us continue the care she needs.





Bless you for standing with us.