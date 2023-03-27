Blessing the Chambers Family in their Next Chapter

For the past four years, the Chambers family has been an integral part of the Hope Point Church community. Well before John (known to all as Phud) was hired, he, his wife, and his children became deeply integrated into the fabric of our church - from serving in Broadcast, teaching, and leading small groups to hosting pool parties and celebrating the beautiful life of their precious Evangeline with us. For the last 2 1/2 years, Phud has faithfully served our church community as Executive Pastor. During that time, he and Christie have poured themselves into the lives of countless people - not just inside the church building, but through the way they opened their home, traveled with the youth for sleepless nights at camp, counseled with, prayed over, and loved us so sacrificially.





This family has been a beautiful and profoundly valued part of our community. Their 8 incredible children have grown up serving alongside them, and their home became our own - a place where people have experienced genuine Christian fellowship and care.





Phud has a particular gift for mentoring and teaching people. He has invested deeply in our young pastors, families, students, and individuals who simply needed someone to listen, someone to pray, someone to encourage them. And he always, always, always pointed them back to the loving salvation of Jesus Christ. His ministry has made a lasting, an eternal, difference in countless lives.





Now their family is stepping into a season of transition. As they seek God's direction for what comes next, and as Phud answers his call to step into a Lead Teaching Pastor role - but uncertain where - we would love to surround them with the same generosity, care, and encouragement that they have so freely given to others. With a large family, two kids in college, and four still at home, they have significant responsibilities. These transitions require true faith and create real financial needs.





This fundraiser is an opportunity for those who have been blessed by their ministry - or who simply want to bless a faithful pastor and his family - to help provide some breathing room as they prayerfully wait on the Lord to illuminate their next steps. Our hope is not only to meet a financial need, but to remind the Chambers Family that they are seen, loved, valued, and not alone in this journey.





Every gift, regardless of size, is meaningful. If you aren't able to give financially, we ask that you consider sharing this fundraiser. We ask you to pray for Phud and Christie and their children as they trust God for what He has coming for them. They have spent years pouring into others. Now, we have a chance to pour back into them.





Thank you for loving this family and helping us bless them in this next chapter.





Galatians 6:10 - "Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers."