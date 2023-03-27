Blessing Hands...

I took a month off work between jobs, I had a starting date lined up when I left my last position, but once I gave notice, they told me it would take another three weeks before I could begin. That gap has left me way over my head financially, and I'm reaching out for help covering some debt.





I'm not looking for a handout. I'm happy to help however I can, I'm available on Wednesdays and Thursdays if there's anything you need. Your support would mean so much to me right now. Thank you.