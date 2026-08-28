Bicycle for Work

I need a bicycle to get back and forth to work.

Hello, all. My name is Elizabeth. I'm 44 years old. I need a good bicycle to get me back and forth to work. Well, what I actually need is a van so I can take my handmade crochet and jewelry to flea markets, get back n' forth to work, and do normal, everyday adult human type stuff, but a bicycle is a much more attainable goal. I live in a rural area where it takes an hour to walk to the nearest store. In a world where you aren't going anywhere without a vehicle.... I'm going nowhere.

$600 will get me a decent bicycle, helmet, lights, rack, spare inner tubes, tire pump, and a trailer for hauling groceries and grandchildren.

Thanks, from Elizabeth

P.S. my crochet and jewelry are for sale on etsy if you'd rather buy something, instead. https://thanksfrombiz.etsy.com