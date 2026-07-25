Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Travis is a faithful son to his elderly mom of 78 years, caring for her needs since his father died 3 years ago. Due to some unforeseen medical circumstances since the end of May this year he has fallen on hard times having to resign his job, recover and find new work. With a new job in place he is over a barrel until the end of July and needs some help with necessities and some bills. If you can help him, he would be appreciative. Thanks.