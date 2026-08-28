Bennys Medical Crisis Needs Our Help!

Benny Deutsch is my best friend, and for more than 20 years he has been like family to me. He's a dedicated public first responder who has spent years showing up for other people in their hardest moments.





Over the last three years, Benny has been fighting an uphill battle with his health while also dealing with the loss of his career. That loss led to a lapse in health insurance because of an employer error, and during that painful time he was unable to afford the heart medications and doctor visits he urgently needed. As a result, his condition worsened into life-altering and life-threatening health problems.





Now Benny and his family have exhausted their savings and are struggling month to month just to keep going. He needs help covering urgent medical care, including a three lead pacemaker and defibrillator, surgery to remove his thyroid because of a cancerous tumor, and continued care related to his ileostomy bag.





Your support would mean so much to him and his family during this critical time.