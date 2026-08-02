being the Good Steward

Dear potential Donors,





I would like to share my mission with you in hopes that you find it compelling enough to support this ambitious cause.

I will share regular updates and give all donors access to an open ledger for transparency so that you can see how your funds are making an impact.





Mission:

This is a personal one... Bringing our loving cat Dutch to the US

This one is a personal request, and we truly hope that we can get him to join us in our new life in this amazing country. He has been a cornerstone of our family for years and we miss him dearly.

Target: $4000 (Campaign Total: $4000*)

*will change as we get more affordable quotations.

We look forward to sharing our progress with everyone and letting you in on a little more about our personal stories, we sincerely thank you for considering to be a part of our campaign and if you feel you are not ready that is perfectly fine, we kindly ask that you share our mission with family and friends to give us the best chance at making this a success as a community.





Check back regularly for updates and also when I post the open ledger access for transparency.





Thank You, and may God bless you in all that you do.





the photo's:

My wife and I last photo in our home in South Africa

Dutch laying on top of the bag 2 days before we left

The difficult ride to the cattery

youtube short of Dutch doing a little run