Host a hive help us build a local bee haven

i had a grandfather who had honey bees and I’ve always wanted to get into beekeeping and now I suddenly have a calling to help the community with pollinators and other people out as well with this plan

Help Us Build a Sanctuary for Local Pollinators!

Hello friends and fellow nature lovers,

We all know how vital honeybees are to our local ecosystem, gardens, and food supply. Unfortunately, not everyone has the space, time, or equipment to keep a backyard hive of their own. That is where this project comes in!

I am starting a local apiary project to build up healthy, sustainable bee colonies, and I want to invite you to be a vital part of it.

Our Mission: Bringing More Bees to the World

Setting up a new apiary from scratch requires specialized equipment, sturdy hives, and essential colony health management tools. By supporting this campaign, you aren't just giving money—you are directly putting a physical hive into the world.

Think of it as your own virtual backyard hive. You fund the hardware, and I will handle the daily care, hive inspections, pest management, and heavy lifting to ensure these colonies thrive.

Where Your Donations Go

Every single dollar raised goes directly into specialized beekeeping supplies:

Hive Hardware: High-quality, durable 8-frame wood hive bodies, supers, bottom boards, and covers. Internal Components: Wooden frames and natural wax foundation sheets where the bees will build their comb. Apiary Tools: Heavy-duty smokers, protective gear, and essential top feeders to support the colonies through their first winter. Colony Management: Protective equipment to shield the hives from pests and local elements.

Join the Hive (Sponsorship Tiers)

To thank you for being a part of this journey, I want to keep you connected to the bees you are helping to protect:

🐝 Honeybee Friend ($10 - $25): Funds a full wooden frame and foundation sheet. You will receive our email newsletter updates. 📦 Hive Builder ($50 - $100): Funds a complete hive body or honey super box. 👑 Full Colony Sponsor ($250+): Sponsors an entire complete multi-layer hive setup! We will paint your name or a dedicated message directly onto the side of the hive box, and you will get exclusive photo updates of your specific hive throughout the season.

Please note: The first year of a beehive is entirely dedicated to letting the colony build up their strength, comb, and winter food stores, so we will not be harvesting honey this season. Your support is purely an investment in local environmental conservation and pollinator health!

Thank you so much for doing your part to protect the bees and help our local environment thrive!







