Beceause time with our parents is precious

Hello,

My name is Stephen, and I'm writing this with a mixture of hope and humility.

I'm 60 years old and live in South Africa. My parents live in the United States. Like many families separated by thousands of miles, the years have slipped by far more quickly than I ever imagined.

My mother is now 84 years old, and my father is 88.

The last time I hugged my mom was in 2015.

The last time I saw my dad was in 2018.

Those numbers are difficult for me to write because they represent birthdays, Christmases, family milestones, and countless ordinary moments that can never be replaced.

Over the years I've wanted to visit many times, but life and financial circumstances always seemed to get in the way. I kept believing there would be another opportunity. Now I realize that time is something none of us can count on.

My greatest wish is simply to spend time with them while I still can.

I'm not raising money for a luxury vacation or a dream holiday. I'm asking for help with the cost of travelling from South Africa to the United States so I can sit with my parents, share meals, laugh together, create a few more memories, and tell them in person how much I love them.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to that reunion. If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, and support are deeply appreciated.

As our parents grow older, we all know there comes a day when "I'll visit next year" is no longer an option. I don't want to miss the chance while I still have it.

My fundraising goal is R50,000 (approximately US$2,500). This will help cover the cost of return airfare from South Africa to the United States, travel insurance, and other essential travel expenses. If the campaign exceeds its goal, any additional funds will be used for travel-related costs associated with the trip.

With sincere gratitude,

Stephen