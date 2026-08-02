GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Beceause time with our parents is precious

GoalR 45,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byStephen Cromhout

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stephen Cromhout

Beceause time with our parents is precious

Hello,

My name is Stephen, and I'm writing this with a mixture of hope and humility.

I'm 60 years old and live in South Africa. My parents live in the United States. Like many families separated by thousands of miles, the years have slipped by far more quickly than I ever imagined.

My mother is now 84 years old, and my father is 88.

The last time I hugged my mom was in 2015.

The last time I saw my dad was in 2018.

Those numbers are difficult for me to write because they represent birthdays, Christmases, family milestones, and countless ordinary moments that can never be replaced.

Over the years I've wanted to visit many times, but life and financial circumstances always seemed to get in the way. I kept believing there would be another opportunity. Now I realize that time is something none of us can count on.

My greatest wish is simply to spend time with them while I still can.

I'm not raising money for a luxury vacation or a dream holiday. I'm asking for help with the cost of travelling from South Africa to the United States so I can sit with my parents, share meals, laugh together, create a few more memories, and tell them in person how much I love them.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to that reunion. If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, and support are deeply appreciated.

As our parents grow older, we all know there comes a day when "I'll visit next year" is no longer an option. I don't want to miss the chance while I still have it.

My fundraising goal is R50,000 (approximately US$2,500). This will help cover the cost of return airfare from South Africa to the United States, travel insurance, and other essential travel expenses. If the campaign exceeds its goal, any additional funds will be used for travel-related costs associated with the trip.

With sincere gratitude,

Stephen

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve