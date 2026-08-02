Hi everyone,

My name is Logan , and I’m raising money to help cover the costs of traveling out of state with my basketball team. These trips are important opportunities for me to compete, grow as an athlete, and represent my team.

The money raised will help pay for:

Transportation to and from out-of-state tournaments Hotel and travel expenses Meals and food while we are away Tournament and team-related costs

Playing basketball has taught me the importance of teamwork, discipline, and hard work. I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete with my teammates, but traveling can be expensive. Any donation, no matter how small, would help me get one step closer to being able to attend these trips.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me. Thank you so much for supporting me and my basketball journey!





short version:

Please help me raise money for my out-of-state basketball trips! Donations will help cover transportation, food, lodging, and other team expenses. Any amount helps, and sharing this fundraiser would mean a lot. Thank you for your support! 🏀



