Bailey Family Gas Leak

Seventy one year old mother taking care of two severely disabled daughters. On the evening of April 6th I caught a strong odor of gas inside the house near the fireplace. I called the local fire department. When they arrived they could smell the gas outside the house. The gas was immediately turned off by the city. For several days we were without water (gas water heater). With two disabled daughters and tons of laundry it had to be fixed quickly. Selected the contractor and had to withdraw the $4500.00 from our emergency fund to pay. Later, on the 6th of June HVAC went out during a massive heatwave. The unit had to be replaced. Home warranty company covered unit cost but there were uncovered charges that had to be paid to the contractor. Again had to pull money from our emergency fund to cover the $1900.00. This has depleted out emergency fund. One daughter has brain, heart and other physical disabilities from a stroke and being in a coma for several weeks. She is also on dialysis at home. Other daughter is a gunshot victim and is bed bound quadriplegic from a carjacking in Memphis. Any donations to help me and my girls is greatly appreciated. That emergency fund is also used for medial that is not covered by insurance.