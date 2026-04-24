Backing My Dream to Teach and Live Independently

I am a 20-year-old college student pursuing a major in Early Childhood Education and a minor in ASL. I am currently dealing with chronic somatic pain from CPTSD and EDS. I am completely financially independent and have been since 18. I pay for all of my own college and living expenses. I nanny for a 16-month-old 30-35 hours a week and work as a front desk assistant on campus 16 hours a week while keeping up with my class schedule.





I’m trying to raise money to help pay for my college expenses and saving for a place to live after graduation.