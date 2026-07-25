Baby Naomi

Hi,

My name is Kim. We are a God fearing family and place our trust that God will provide. My niece Andrea is 16 and currently pregnant and her baby girl (Naomi) is arriving unexpectedly we had no time to prepare since we recently found out 2 months ago. We would like help with basic items like premie clothes, travel expenses to and from the hospital (which is about an hour away). Anything amount helps. God bless!

Matthew 6:25-34