Baby Gabriel West Date of Birth September 2026

We’re raising funds to support McKenna West, a devoted nurse from Alaska and single mother. She became a surrogate for a California family, but when they discovered the baby had a treatable heart condition, they demanded a late-term abortion. Refusing to comply, McKenna courageously fled from Alaska to Texas to save the baby, whom she’s lovingly named Gabriel, due in September 2026. McKenna, known for her deep commitment to her community as a nurse, is now preparing to raise Gabriel alongside her two children. Unemployed and on the run, she’s a symbol of bravery and love. Let’s come together to support McKenna and baby Gabriel on this extraordinary journey.