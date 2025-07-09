Baby Ezekiel Aaron Cleo is only 4 months old, yet he is already fighting for his life. He has been diagnosed with a serious heart condition and urgently needs a complex surgery (Atrioventricular Canal Defect repair) to survive.

The cost of this life-saving procedure is approximately Rs 930,800, a burden too heavy for the family to carry alone.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings Ezekiel one step closer to a healthy life. Your kindness can give this innocent child a chance to grow, smile, and live the life he deserves.

🙏 Please donate and share to help us reach this goal.

Together, we can save a life.