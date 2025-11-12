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Ayúdanos a mantenernos unidos en este momento difí

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byYermaris Jimenez

Ayúdanos a mantenernos unidos en este momento difí

Hi, my name is Yermaris. I never imagined I would have to ask for help this way, but my family is going through one of the most difficult moments we have ever faced.

My husband is currently detained by ICE, and since this happened, the responsibility of caring for our daughters and our baby has fallen entirely on me. Right now, I am unable to work because I need to take care of them and manage all of our family’s expenses on my own.

There are days when I simply don’t know how we are going to manage everything. We still have to pay for our home, buy food, take care of our children’s needs, and at the same time try to support my husband while he remains detained.

We are doing everything we can to keep moving forward, but right now we need a helping hand. We are not asking anyone to solve our problems; we are simply asking for some support to help us get through this difficult time without our children having to suffer the consequences.

Any amount, no matter how small, can make a huge difference for our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for sharing this fundraiser, and for helping our family stay strong during this very difficult time. ❤️🙏


Hola, soy Yermaris. Nunca pensé que tendría que pedir ayuda de esta manera, pero hoy mi familia está pasando por uno de los momentos más difíciles que hemos vivido.

Mi esposo se encuentra detenido por ICE y, desde que esto sucedió, toda la responsabilidad de cuidar a nuestras hijas y a nuestra bebé ha quedado sobre mí. En este momento no puedo trabajar porque necesito cuidar de ellas y enfrentar sola todos los gastos de nuestra familia.

Hay días en los que simplemente no sé cómo vamos a cubrir todo. Tenemos que seguir pagando nuestra vivienda, comprar comida, cubrir las necesidades de las niñas y, al mismo tiempo, tratar de ayudar a mi esposo mientras permanece detenido.

Estamos haciendo todo lo posible para salir adelante, pero necesitamos una mano amiga. No estamos pidiendo que alguien resuelva nuestra vida; estamos pidiendo un poco de apoyo para poder atravesar este momento sin que nuestras niñas sufran las consecuencias.

Cualquier cantidad, por pequeña que sea, puede hacer una diferencia enorme para nuestra familia. Y si no puedes donar, compartir esta campaña con alguien más también significa muchísimo.

Gracias por leer nuestra historia, por compartir esta campaña y por ayudarnos a mantenernos de pie en este momento tan difícil. ❤️🙏


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