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Ayuda urgente para una familia en una situación in

Goal$2,023,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGloria Puentes

Ayuda urgente para una familia en una situación in

Mi nombre es Gloria Puentes. Soy colombiana y vivo en Estados Unidos. Hoy, con mucha humildad, me veo en la necesidad de pedir ayuda para una situación familiar que nunca imaginé tener que enfrentar.

Una persona muy importante para mí, Marc, se encuentra actualmente detenido en Singapur mientras enfrenta un proceso legal inesperado en un país extranjero. Su situación requiere asistencia jurídica adecuada y urgente, y en este momento no contamos con los recursos económicos necesarios para garantizar que pueda recibir la representación legal que necesita.

Pero detrás de esta situación hay algo que nos preocupa todavía más: su hija, una niña menor de edad que se encuentra con él.

La mamá de la niña falleció y ellos han sido siempre una familia de dos. Marc es su único padre y principal cuidador. La niña además atraviesa una condición de salud delicada y se encuentra bajo tratamiento médico que necesita continuidad y seguimiento.

Nuestro mayor deseo en este momento es que la niña pueda regresar a Estados Unidos, donde pueda continuar su tratamiento y estar en un entorno seguro y estable mientras su padre resuelve su situación legal.

Como no tienen otros familiares cercanos que puedan hacerse cargo de esta situación, yo estoy intentando ayudar en todo lo que puedo. Sin embargo, no cuento con los recursos económicos necesarios para asumir por mí misma los costos de la asistencia legal, los desplazamientos y las necesidades que puedan surgir para proteger el bienestar de la niña y acompañar este proceso.

Por eso estoy recurriendo a la solidaridad de quienes puedan ayudarnos.

La meta de esta campaña es recaudar $23,000 para afrontar los gastos relacionados con la asistencia y representación legal, los desplazamientos necesarios y las necesidades esenciales que puedan surgir para proteger el bienestar de la niña durante esta situación.

No estamos buscando que nadie juzgue ni determine responsabilidades a través de esta campaña. El proceso legal corresponde a las autoridades y a los abogados que están trabajando en él. Lo que pedimos es una oportunidad para que Marc pueda contar con asistencia jurídica adecuada y para que su hija pueda recibir la atención y continuidad médica que necesita.

Cualquier aporte, sin importar el monto, puede ayudarnos enormemente. Si no puedes donar, compartir esta campaña también sería una forma muy valiosa de ayudarnos a llegar a alguien que pueda hacerlo.

Estoy haciendo esta petición desde la necesidad, pero también desde la esperanza. No quiero que una niña que ya ha tenido que enfrentar la pérdida de su madre tenga que enfrentar además la incertidumbre de quedarse sin su padre y sin la continuidad de los cuidados que necesita.

Gracias de corazón por leer nuestra historia, por compartirla y por cualquier ayuda que puedas brindarnos en este momento tan difícil.

Que Dios bendiga a cada persona que decida tendernos la mano.


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