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Ayuda un Corazón ♥️ Rosa Vázquez

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJuan Moscoso Vazquez

Ayuda un Corazón ♥️ Rosa Vázquez

❤️ AYÚDANOS A SALVAR A ROSA VÁZQUEZ ❤️

Hoy acudimos a ustedes con el corazón en la mano para pedirles su ayuda por mi mamá, Rosa Vázquez, de 66 años.

Rosa es de Zhio, Chordeleg, Ecuador, y mañana enfrentará uno de los momentos más difíciles de su vida: será sometida a una cirugía de corazón abierto debido a problemas graves en dos de sus válvulas cardíacas.

Sabemos que esta cirugía es necesaria y representa una esperanza para que Rosa pueda seguir adelante, pero después de la operación vendrán días muy importantes y difíciles: hospitalización, tratamientos, medicamentos, cuidados y una larga recuperación.

Como familia estamos haciendo todo lo que podemos, pero lamentablemente no contamos con los recursos suficientes para cubrir todos estos gastos. Por eso hoy dejamos de lado cualquier orgullo y pedimos la solidaridad de quienes puedan ayudarnos.

🎯 Nuestra meta es recaudar $15,000 dólares.

Este monto es una estimación, ya que todavía no conocemos el costo final de todo el proceso médico. Cada dólar será utilizado para ayudar a cubrir los gastos relacionados con su cirugía, hospitalización, tratamiento, medicamentos y recuperación.

🙏 Si puedes donar, cualquier cantidad, por pequeña que parezca, será una enorme ayuda para Rosa y nuestra familia.

❤️ Si no puedes hacer una donación, te pedimos algo que también puede cambiar mucho las cosas: comparte esta campaña con tus familiares, amigos y conocidos.

Mañana Rosa entra a cirugía y nosotros queremos acompañarla con esperanza, fe y la certeza de que no estamos solos.

Rosa nos necesita ahora. ❤️

Gracias de todo corazón por cada donación, cada oración, cada mensaje de apoyo y cada vez que compartan esta campaña.

🙏❤️ Dios bendiga a cada persona que nos ayude en este momento tan difícil.


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