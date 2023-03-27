Avoid getting evicted

I've been helping my mother with her medications since 2023. This year i've been struggling to be able to pay my rent and afford medicine for her. Unfortunately i have been unemployed for the past 3 months because i am unable to find someone who can take care of her while i work. This month (September) is the last month of my rent before i renew the contract and i don't think i will make it without help. Only 6 thousand pesos are required to cover the rent, everything else is covered by me, that is all i need while i look for help here.