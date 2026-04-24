GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Autistic 5-Year-Old Daughter Facing Homelessness

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLois Darrah

Autistic 5-Year-Old Daughter Facing Homelessness

My daughter and I are on the verge of homelessness, and I am asking for help because I have nowhere else to turn.

I am trusting God to provide through His people during this difficult season.

My daughter is 5 years old and diagnosed with autism. She is delayed in her milestones and needs weekly special-needs services. She will be starting school soon, which makes this an especially critical time. Both of us require regular in-person appointments that currently involve a 40-minute to one-hour commute.

We live in the Bay Area of California. After major life changes earlier this year, my daughter and I had to relocate to another county. We are now facing homelessness at the end of this month, which is soon. I want to stay in this area so she can keep her current services, remain close to family, and enroll in school. The previous county does not have the resources we need.

A Christian community had been supporting us and even gave me a used 2008 car while helping us prepare for possible homelessness. In the middle of that process I experienced spiritual abuse and was cut off from them. I sold the car because I could no longer afford the repairs and gas. I am now staying with someone who cannot house us past this month. I am borrowing a car and helping pick up a relative after their shift, which adds significant commuting time.

Before this, we lived with my parents. They were later evicted after rising costs and business problems damaged their rental history. They are now also facing homelessness. Through everything, I have stayed focused on getting my daughter to her appointments and supporting her as her main caregiver.

I am actively looking for work, but most jobs require reliable transportation. Without my own vehicle it will be extremely difficult to keep a job while managing her therapies, our medical appointments, and school enrollment. Without stable housing, it will also be hard to enroll her in a school district.

How donations will be used

Funds will first go toward stable housing (such as a rent deposit or a camper) and a reliable used car. Having a car will make it possible for me to work, handle necessary errands and appointments, and keep my daughter in her services and school. Anything left after these urgent needs will help my parents and others I know who are also facing homelessness.

I am praying for God’s provision and for open hearts. Even a small gift or a share of this page can help keep my daughter and me off the streets and give us the stability we need.

Thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, and for any support you feel led to give.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $955 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,399 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $215 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,740 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve