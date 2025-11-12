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August, 26 Tibet floods

Goal£400 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byZhang Jun

August, 26 Tibet floods

Dear Sir/Madam,

My name is Zhang Jun, and I am writing to you from Gyirong County, Shigatse, China, near the Nepal–China border. I never imagined that I would have to write a letter like this to someone I do not know, but the situation around us has become extremely difficult, and I am reaching out with hope that you may be able to help.

Our community has been badly affected by the recent disaster in the Himalayan region. The flooding and destruction have caused serious damage to homes, roads, businesses, and other facilities in the area. Many families have had to leave their homes because they are no longer safe or because they have been damaged. For those of us who depended on small businesses, farming, livestock, or daily work to support our families, the situation has made earning money extremely difficult.

My own family has been struggling to find a safe place to stay and to replace some of the basic things that were lost or damaged. We need money for food, clean drinking water, clothing, transportation, temporary accommodation, and other necessities. Some of our belongings were damaged, and the cost of repairing or replacing them is much more than we can currently afford.

I am therefore asking if you could please consider helping me with approximately $400 or more, if you are in a position to do so. I understand that this is a significant request, especially from someone you may not know personally. I am not asking because I expect you to solve everything for my family. Even a smaller amount would make a meaningful difference to us at this difficult time.

The money would be used for immediate necessities and to help my family begin recovering from the damage. If we are able to secure temporary accommodation and basic supplies, it would give us some stability while we work toward rebuilding our lives.

I know there are many people around the world who need help, and I am grateful simply for you taking the time to read my message. I do not want to pressure you or make you feel obligated. If you are able to help, I would be sincerely thankful. If you cannot, I still appreciate your kindness in reading my situation.

I hope that one day our community will recover and that families who have been affected will be able to return to normal life. Until then, we are trying to remain hopeful and support one another as much as possible.

Thank you for listening to my story and for considering my request.


Trc20: TDgiyAccy7H1qKo8TEub9wa6GbjaQKk1z9


Binance ID: 472111030


With sincere gratitude,

Zhang Jun

Gyirong County, Shigatse, China

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